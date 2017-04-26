New York Dystopia

.@NYCMayor says city's immigrant population is at its highest level since 1910 — 38% foreign born residents— Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) April 26, 2017
It isn't the high crime city, but it is still where a bunch of "furriners" live (and blah people generally) and that drives the Trumpkins insane. They've always hated it, but when they thought it was a dystopian hellhole it didn't make them so mad, it just proved them right. John Rocker flashback:
" In the interview that hit newsstands yesterday, Rocker, 25, says, "The biggest thing I don't like about New York are the foreigners.
" He gripes about walking in Times Square not hearing "anybody speaking English.
" "Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?
" Rocker is quoted as saying. The straphangers on the No. 7 train to Shea Stadium really seem to bug him, especially "some kid with purple hair," "some queer with AIDS" and even "some 20-year-old mom with four kids.