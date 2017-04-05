Onward to Syria

A play, in 3 simple acts:
Act 1: The Brookings Fellow, who says we Must. Do. Something. Even with Trump in charge! Even if it requires bashing Obama!
I honestly don't care if Trump needs to bash Obama on this to score political points; I only care that Trump actually does something now. https://t.co/2Q4WELoOO9— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) April 5, 2017
Act 2: The Moustache of Perpetual Destruction:
The least bad solution is a partition of Syria and the creation of a primarily Sunni protected area — protected by an international force, including, if necessary, some U.S. troops. That should at least stop the killing — and the refugee flows that are fueling a populist-nationalist backlash all across the European Union.
Act 3: The drunk at the end of the bar, I mean the president:
President Trump says the chemical attack yesterday had a big impact on him and changed his attitude toward Syria and Assad. pic.twitter.com/AHsjsKaSRF— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) April 5, 2017