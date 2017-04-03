Other People Are Stupid II

It's an American (thought not just) tendency generally to assume people from other countries are backwards and ignorant. As Americans are to New Yorkers, the World is to Americans. Add in a rich failson who thinks he's a supergenius and you triple this problem. Make him the effective Secretary of State despite the fact he probably knows nothing about nothing, and you have a recipe for actual smart people in other countries rolling their eyes and laughing their heads off when the doors are closed.
After they've stolen his (our) lunch money.