Priorities

Will is right - locking up innocent people is much more important than a few tacky bribes, though the latter matter too, of course.
As I've grown older and wiser, I've really come to see that knowingly locking up innocent people is mostly just racist sadism. On the teevee shows cops face this tremendous pressure to solve crimes. Except for the most high profile cases - usually involving white victims - I never see *any* public pressure to solve murder cases in this city. No one's job is on the line. The chief of police isn't getting beaten up regularly in the media. Those cop show devices like "the board" which force murder detectives to sweat their unsolved cases just don't seem to exist.
And knowingly locking up innocent people lets the actual perps go free. Two injustices. Two bigly injustices. Why do it? Just to stick another black guy behind bars for life, usually, because they can. He's probably guilty of something, anyway. Blackness, at least, and that's enough.