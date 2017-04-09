Same As It Ever Was

Joining me for insight and analysis this morning: @helenecooper, @RichLowry, @dpletka & @nytdavidbrooks #MTP— Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 9, 2017
Helene Cooper is a "straight" reporter. The other 3 are conservatives. In addition, if not for Jim Hoft, Rich Lowry would probably be the stupidest man on the internet, and Danielle Pletka is an actual crazy person.
Back during the Bush years people argued that Republicans were in power so of course they had more time on the teevee. In the Obama years, when there was admittedly more balance, but not the "balance" found in the Bush era, the argument was that the Democrats had plenty of ways to get their views out there so they needed to give voice to the opposition (And, for while, two oppositions, the Republicans and the other Republicans).