She was adopted by a military family, moved to South Jersey, played soccer and lacrosse at Rancocas High School, went on to Burlington County College — no longer Thuy Tran but Denise, an American name for an American girl.
The trouble started when she applied to become a Philadelphia police officer in the mid-1990s.
When she sought her birth certificate, officials at the federal immigration office delivered shocking news: She wasn’t a U.S. citizen. She didn’t even have a green card, which provides for legal permanent residency.
Sunday, April 09, 2017
Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit
They should just stand in line to get their citizenship!!!
