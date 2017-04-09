Sunday, April 09, 2017

Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit

They should just stand in line to get their citizenship!!!

She was adopted by a military family, moved to South Jersey, played soccer and lacrosse at Rancocas High School, went on to Burlington County College — no longer Thuy Tran but Denise, an American name for an American girl.

The trouble started when she applied to become a Philadelphia police officer in the mid-1990s.

When she sought her birth certificate, officials at the federal immigration office delivered shocking news: She wasn’t a U.S. citizen. She didn’t even have a green card, which provides for legal permanent residency.

