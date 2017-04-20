Thursday, April 20, 2017
The Law School Scam
I remember in the aughts how "everyone" thought that law schools were kaching kaching ways to rake in the money. And they probably were, for administrators and law professors who had somehow convinced the world that they needed to be extremely highly paid because their other option was BigLaw (Ron Howard: it wasn't.) Not against law professors or any professors making lots of money, but these shiny toys tended to divert resources away from what should have been the core missions of universities, and created hierarchies in part by perpetuating the myth that these were cash cows. A bit like highly paid college football coaches. As long as they can pretend they make money for the school they can justify it, but...
by Atrios at 09:09