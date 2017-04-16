The Love Of War

Michael Kelly was an asshole, but he was the only warmongering asshole pundit (not including journalists here) who actually really went to Iraq when our glorious war began (some others probably went and hid in the green zone for a bit, but he actually went out and about). He died there.
Back then there were so many pundit and pundit wannabes (remember that political blogging as a subculture really got its start as "warblogging") who wanted the glory of being War Correspondents or even soldiers without leaving their office desks or TV studios. Whenever the boom booms start happening again (and, really, it isn't the bombing - Obama did plenty of that - it's the bombing accompanied by the enthusiastic propaganda about it, which Obama didn't do as much) you can see that old fever returning.