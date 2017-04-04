Translation For The Thick

McCain says he will vote for the rules change to confirm Gorsuch but says it's the beginning of the end of the Senate.— Byron Tau (@ByronTau) April 3, 2017
McCain will vote to destroy the Senate if Democrats actually follow the rules.
I don't think that is "the beginning of the end of the Senate" (though that would be good!) but Republicans think, and many in the media agree, that certain perogatives under the rules that the minority party have are only there to be used if Republicans are the minority party. Obeying the rules, if you're a Democrat, is actually violating the rules. Not of the Senate, but of the rules of Washington, where Democrats just aren't supposed to do such things.