Friday, April 07, 2017
War Is Always Good
There are certain disturbances in the force that can be sensed by those of us attuned to it (yes, my superpower is hypersensitivity to cable news). I remember years and years ago there was a celebrity murder case by some D-list celebrity that barely anybody even remembered and CNN was desperately ramping up to go into OJ mode. Certain flood the zone stories just get them so excited. Gulf War I, OJ, Monica Madness, Gary Condit, 9/11, the Iraq War, Sarah Palin, the Tea Party, the Trump campaign. You can see their blood pressure spiking, the adolescent hormones oozing from their pores. None of these things ever ends well, of course, but god it's so much fun.
by Atrios at 10:30