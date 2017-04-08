The worst instinct of the press is to think they are stand-ins for the Merkin Public. It isn't their job and a bunch of mostly white male millionaires on TV aren't exactly representative.
Why do so many in the news media love a show of force?
“There is no faster way to bring public support than to pursue military action,” said Ken Paulson, head of the Newseum Institute’s First Amendment Center.
“It’s a pattern not only in American history, but in world history. We rally around the commander-in-chief — and that’s understandable.”