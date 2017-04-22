What's It All About Then

There are plenty of places with much higher homicide rates than New York city, which actually isn't high crime by any measure. Birmingham, AL is one of those cities. I don't want Jeff Sessions to bring the full force his of racist Justice Department there, either, but if he's going to do it he could start at home.
Conservatism requires a crime-ridden New York, even against evidence, so its rural followers can blame "multiculturalism" and feel superior. https://t.co/NSDIUnNsBD— Roy Edroso (@edroso) April 22, 2017