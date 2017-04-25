When We're Feeling Down

Gov. Christie gave President Trump a ‘B’ grade 100 days into his term at the White House, declaring Trump’s staff needs to “get their act together” and “serve the president better.”
“You’ve gotta put touchdowns in the end zone,” Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview Monday night. “The president knows how to do that. He’s got to make sure that we get everybody focused on the task at hand.”
And still apparently not understanding that Trump was always yanking him around. He put Jared's Dad in jail.