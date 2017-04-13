Will Bill O Go?

Various reports (none of them actually know the answer) suggest that the end of The Factor could be near. It's hard to imagine, but I suppose everything ends eventually. It's always a bit weird when the careers of horrible people are ended by what seems to be just the latest episode(s) of their usually horribleness, but it happens.
Bill O is a horrible person, but everybody at Fox who tolerated his actions towards women employees and of course the numerous other ways that Bill O was horrible off and on the air are horrible, also, too. Just a bunch of bad people.