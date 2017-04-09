Worked So Well In Kansas

White House aides say the goal is to cut tax rates sharply enough to improve the economic picture in depressed rural and industrial pockets of the country where many Trump voters live. But the administration so far has swatted down alternative ways for raising revenues, such as a carbon tax, to offset lower rates.
Their goal is cut the taxes of rich people who live anywhere but these places. Even Sam Brownback probably believed it would be good for Kansas, but I don't think anybody in this White House (who knows what Trump thinks including Trump) really believes they're going to help Fritters by making the members of their Cabinet richer.