2 Cheers For Incompetence

Running things is hard. I would be bad at it. You have to hire. You have to manage. You have to delegate. You have to stay on top of everything without micromanaging. You have to figure out which things need your attention and which things don't. It's a lot of work, but we're human and we can't and shouldn't work all the time. Often there's a public role and you are the public face of the endeavor in addition to being its overseer.
Trump's hired very few people to run things, and those he has appear to be cartoonishly incompetent, people whose only real experience is organizing a College Republican affirmative action bake sale. This will be great until the shit hits the fan.