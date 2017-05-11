Thursday, May 11, 2017

$732 A Head

Of course many or likely most of these kids are citizens, but consider the actual financial calculation being made here, the "savings" (really, imposing a different expense on the Feds) from detaining and eventually deporting 80,000 children

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A new Republican caucus in the Oklahoma House is suggesting that more than 80,000 non-English speaking students in public schools be turned over to federal immigration officials.

Broken Arrow Republican Rep. Mike Ritze told News9 in an interview Wednesday that the newly created Republican Platform Caucus believes the state could save $60 million if it would identify what the caucus believes is 82,000 non-English speaking students “and then turn them over” to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine if they are citizens.

We're a very cruel country. Let's remember that next time we embark on a "humanitarian war."

by Atrios at 16:21