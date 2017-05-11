$732 A Head

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A new Republican caucus in the Oklahoma House is suggesting that more than 80,000 non-English speaking students in public schools be turned over to federal immigration officials.
Broken Arrow Republican Rep. Mike Ritze told News9 in an interview Wednesday that the newly created Republican Platform Caucus believes the state could save $60 million if it would identify what the caucus believes is 82,000 non-English speaking students “and then turn them over” to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine if they are citizens.
We're a very cruel country. Let's remember that next time we embark on a "humanitarian war."