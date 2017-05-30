Hey, I was walking around Manhattan and I bumped into Tom Friedman. I was a bit drunk so I said "hey, Paul Krugman!" He said, "No, I'm the other guy." I said, "Oh, Tom Friedman! Isn't it true that you went on Charlie Rose and said we went to war to tell Iraqis to suck on this?" Friedman responded, "That doesn't sound like something I would say."
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Final Suck On This Day (Yes It Was Yesterday) Anecdote
I could never verify this, of course, and the precise details in the email have been lost to time, so just take this as fiction, but many many years ago someone emailed me with a story which went something like this:
by Atrios at 23:48