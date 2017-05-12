A Man Who Moves Across A Space Then Disappears.

As my AARP membership time approaches, I have begun to appreciate the perspective of being nearer to the midway mark of adult life (give or take of course). I think we spend a big chunk of our lives figuring out how the world works (manners, social and societal expectations, how to dress, which fork to use) and then the rest of it watching those lessons being slowly unlearned as the world changes around us. You know, figuring out how to use your new gadget was once exciting, now it's a giant pain in the ass. Effortlessly perceiving new trends in fashion and music was second nature (whether or not you cared or followed them) and now is increasingly confusing. DID I PUSH THE RIGHT BUTTON WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON. WHY DOES NO ONE WEAR AN ONION ON THEIR BELT ANYMORE?? You know, that kind of thing. Life is weird. So, I sorta of get why old people vote Republican, even though the dearest dream of Republicans is to cancel their Medicare and steal their Social Security. They promise to bring them back to that happy time, that brief moment when they were on top of the world.
Still, stop being assholes, old people. You have kids and grandkids.