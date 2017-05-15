Because I Am Not Serious

Trump is a senile old man with some sort of degenerative brain condition and he will brag to anybody about anything. This isn't about Russia, really, it's about a president of the United States who brags to people that important people visit him in the Oval Office. A president of the United States who brags that he won the election. A president of the United States who tells reporters about how impressed people are with him. A man - not just a man, but the president of the United States of fucking America - who can't have a conversation without telling someone how impressed other people are with him. He'll tell anybody anything to impress them with how impressive he is.
Trump has been on my teevee and radio my entire adult life. I was a Howard Stern listener for a long time. Trump was a regular. He was always a horrible narcissistic braggart, but not like this. He has a problem, we have a problem, and despite the fact that his handlers keep telling the press that they have to treat him like a 5 year old, no one will come right out and say the obvious: Trump is in serious mental decline and also he runs the world.