British police stopped sharing information about the Manchester suicide bombing with the United States on Thursday after leaks to U.S. media that police said had risked compromising their investigations.
Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure, in a rare public show of dissatisfaction with Britain's closest security ally.
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Blabbermouths
Watching the news about Manchester after the bombing, one would see a lot of journalists (in the newspaper live blogs and on twitter) saying things like "according to reports from US sources in US newspapers, this is happening, but we have had no confirmation from UK sources." Several times. I have no idea why people would feel the need to leak this stuff, but they were.
by Atrios at 10:52