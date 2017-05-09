Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Bothsidesism
I think that finally liberals are getting sick of it coming from the press, especially at outlets like the New York Times which just sold a lot of subscriptions based on an advertising campaign about fighting "alternative facts." Once upon a time people accepted the reality of bullshit anti-abortion screeds or deceptive climate change advertorials from Exxon in the opinion section, but this is a product that you are asking people to pay for and why should they expect a kick in the face with their Sunday paper? Outlets like the Times aren't required to be any specific way. They choose to be that way.
by Atrios at 12:23