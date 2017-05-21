Good Luck With That

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on President Donald Trump for federal help at Penn Station, saying the "impact of the state of disrepair" is at "a tipping point."
Cuomo put out a letter to Trump on Sunday. He wants the federal government to help figure out and fund transportation alternatives while repair work is undertaken after a spate of problems including two derailments. He also reiterated a call he has made before, that a private operator should take over operations at Penn Station from Amtrak.