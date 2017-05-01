Gotta Win The Game

“[Hillary] Clinton and Democrats’ economic message did not break through to drop-off or Obama-Trump voters, even though drop-off voters are decidedly anti-Trump,” Priorities USA concluded in a presentation of its polling data and focus group findings, which has been shown to party officials in recent days.
The poll found that Obama-Trump voters, many of whom are working-class whites and were pivotal to Trump’s victory, are economically losing ground and are skeptical of Democratic solutions to their problems.
Were these voters stupid for voting for Trump? Sure. Most of the people who voted for Trump were. Not sure I'm going to win an election if I keep saying that.