A devastating account of a dinner in Downing Street between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker has emerged, claiming the European commission president ended discussions about a potential Brexit deal by telling the British prime minister: “I’m leaving Downing Street 10 times more sceptical than I was before.”
Monday, May 01, 2017
I'm Sure Dad Will Let Us Go To The Beach For The Weekend With This Old Guy With A Porsche
May reminds me of a teenager stamping her feet, convinced that mom and dad are going to allowed her to do some sort of completely absurd things, just because she wills it into being. But DAAAAAAAAAD!!!
