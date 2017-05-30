I have no deep thoughts on this, but I grew up in an especially homophobic time and place (generic suburbs, 60s-70s backlash, reagan, aids, moral majority, etc.). A time (as a teen) when calling something "gay" was an all purpose devastating insult, and when being identified, in any way, with being gay was the quickest path to complete social ostracism. Yet we all jammed out to Lola! Lola was the best song! And we all know the lyrics. They aren't subtle.
I have no explanation. Just one of those weird things that always stuck with me.
(not getting into the gay vs. trans distinction here, this was the early 80s and we were teens, we didn't get such things)