Make It Work

It seems $4 billion isn’t enough for a good roof.
The World Trade Center’s Oculus transit hub sprung a leak during Friday’s drenching rain storm.
Photos posted on social media show pools of water on the white marble floor of the $4 billion transportation center and shopping mall.
The leak sent streams of commuters rushing toward the exits.
Similarly, it sucks that they knocked down the old and beautiful Penn Station, but what really sucks about the new Penn Station that it's ugly (it is!) it's that it's a horrible maze.