Multiple witnesses told KATU the suspect was hurling racial insults at two women, at least one of whom was wearing a hijab. Police wouldn't confirm their ages, but referred to them as "girls" and "young women."
Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland Police added the suspect appeared to be acting erratically, and wasn't necessarily focused on anti-Muslim insults during the attack.
Two men who came to the women's defense had their throats slashed by the suspect, Sgt. Simpson said.
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Martyrs
If the story is as told (no reason to doubt it) jesus fuck these guys are heroes and if I hear of how to help their loved ones let us do that.
by Atrios at 10:30