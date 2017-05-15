Me: A Sucker

I'm a partisan hack. I don't think team D is perfect (read my blog!) but they are better than team R and we have a two party system in this country and nobody has figured out how to crack that code yet (and probably won't). Still I would horrified at any voter suppression efforts, even ones targeted at Trump Country. Yes voter suppression efforts aimed at African-Americans are extra bad for obvious historical and current reasons, but I'd still be vehemently opposed to any voter suppression efforts, even retaliatory ones.
One win.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would stay out of a fight over a restrictive North Carolina voting law. The move left in place a federal appeals court ruling that struck down key parts of the law as an unconstitutional effort to “target African Americans with almost surgical precision.”