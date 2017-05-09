Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Morning Thread

For anyone who missed it over the weekend, Tim Bosquet (owner, editor, and investigative reporter of the Halifax Examiner) won an award for the first three parts of his series, Dead Wrong: A botched police investigation and a probable wrongful conviction shed light on the murders of dozens of women in Nova Scotia. He's taken those three parts out from behind the pay wall.

If I’ve succeeded, the articles give some insight into a neglected and marginalized segment of our society, and raise important questions about access to justice and failed policing.
I don’t know how else to say it: All this requires money. And right now would be a good time to subscribe to the Examiner, as we’ve spent a lot of money recently on ongoing investigations.
To keep the Examiner going, to sustain the variety of voices, to fund important work in the pipeline, to help us grow.

Go to the link. Read the series. Subscribe to keep this kind of reporting continuing.  
by ql at 05:30