Friday, May 26, 2017
Not All There
I feel a bit like I'm taking one for the team here, but Trump is not all there and the people who know it have to say so. This is not a clinical diagnosis. This is an observation from someone who has seen Trump on his teevee his whole life and remembers when he was a rich dumbass who could string sentences together like any other rich dumbass Penn "special admissions" graduate instead of a guy who clearly isn't always quite sure where he is. People who work for him and journalists who have spent time with him know this. They have to say it. It's a problem. I don't want President Pence, either, but...
by Atrios at 16:58