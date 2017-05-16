I remember during Monica Madness when people would suggest "saying truthful things to reporters" was somehow obstruction of justice (because Starr's office had a monopoly on Truth no matter how often they lied).
WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo that Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.
“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.