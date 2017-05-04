Thursday, May 04, 2017
Obummercare
Democrats have been shit at defending it for 8 years because our health care system is shit. Yes Obamacare was a big improvement over what came before, but politicians have a hard time defending it (and they really didn't defend it until they could just say "Trump is bad" which he is) because it enshrined our shitty healthcare system, with improvements. To defend Obamacare is to defend our health care system and nobody can really do that. The best part of it is the Medicaid expansion which nobody is allowed to talk about because that is (drum roll) SINGLE PAYER. The dirty little secret of our free market health care system is we spend more public money (medicare, medicaid, VA) as a percent of GDP than many/most comparable nations that actually have universal health care. And then we spend that much again.
by Atrios at 12:02