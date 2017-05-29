Probably Not Close Enough

But judging by the recent polls, the Tories have gone from appearing to be about to destroy the Labour party for all eternity to just about holding on to what they have in about 2 weeks. Of course who knows what will happen on election day. But, really, "if you get dementia we're going to take your house" while pretty much US policy in practice, probably wasn't the best thing to put in your campaign document...
Tories are horrible, and May and her people are too stupid to not say the quiet bits out loud.