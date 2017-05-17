Krasner, a defense attorney for three decades best known for taking on civil rights cases for Black Lives Matter and Occupy Philadelphia members, AIDS activists and protesters arrested at political conventions, has never served a day in his career as a prosecutor.
The current DA actually ran as a reformer, but never was one (at all), and also he'll likely be in prison soon. But the idea that this kind of reformer could win wasn't crazy. Even though the current one didn't keep his promises, it was what he promised, if not quite as aggressively as Krasner.