Rich Guys and DUI

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI. My usual "you're rich, hire a damn driver" statement.
Not that anyone should drink and drive, but I'm mildly sympathetic to relatively low alcohol first time offenders. We built a world in which you have to drive everywhere and where alcohol consumption is "normal" and then tell people not to do both simultaneously. I mean, they shouldn't! Don't do it! But many places even getting a taxi home isn't an option.
Unless you're as rich as Tiger Woods. Then you can hire a damn driver.