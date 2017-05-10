Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Shut It Down

Basically the Dems can slow everything down in the Senate so that everything is horrible for everybody.

Finally, Democrats — with or without a handful of Republican allies, but preferably with them — can basically try to grind the Senate to a halt, by refusing cooperation on any legislation or nominations or anything, until GOP leaders and/or the White House agree to some form of independent investigation. “Every time they’re asked to cooperate on something, this needs to be front and center,” Wittes says. “They needs to be focused like a laser beam on that every time they’re asked to give unanimous consent.”

They can't really prevent everything, but they can make everything take so much time that life is miserable.
