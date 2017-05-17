The place SNL has in our political culture annoys me right now, though that isn't a comment on the quality of the show (it's sometimes great and mostly bad as it has always been), and more on how it is received, but I did like the "Lester Holt" interview where "Trump" says he fired Comey over Russia and "Holt" is like, "oh, hey, I got him, I just brought down the president" before being informed that, no, nothing matters anymore.
Because that should be enough to bring down a president. It is in all the Nixon myths we tell ourselves.