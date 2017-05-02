Street Festival Season

Nice weather is here, and soon the Philadelphia street festival/block party season will arrive. The thing is, they're too popular. As in, nobody goes there anymore it's too crowded popular. What is the magic formula behind a street festival? Close off some streets to traffic. Let people walk around outside with an adult beverage in their hand. Have some food trucks/stalls. Maybe some other vendors. Possibly a band. But, really, the first two are the only ones that matter. People like to eat and drink outside and walk around without getting run over by cars!
Sadly, it is next to impossible for the powers that be to make the next step... which is, what if some streets were made pedestrian only every weekend? Or even just every Saturday during the summer? Without making it a big "festival" it still might be... popular!