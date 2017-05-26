The 2016 Primary Will Never End

I suppose this is mostly limited to online political obsessives, though with social media their ranks have grown, but it is a bit maddening to see almost every discussion about the Democrats framed (implicitly or explicitly) in terms of Bernie versus Hillary. To the extent that this is roughly a policy discussion (Bernie representing more Left and Hillary representing more Center) that's not so bad, but it seems to go way beyond that, with literally everything that happens - every decision, every personality, every speech - being interpreted through that filter.