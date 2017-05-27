Saturday, May 27, 2017
The Beat So Sweet
Journalism is corrupt. Of course it is! I mean, journalists (and their editors) face trade-offs like everybody does. Perhaps it's worthwhile printing the occasional bit of bullshit in exchange for access! I am not actually arguing with this. I do think there's a bit of a problem with this because most readers have no sense of how the sausage gets made, and journalists like to present themselves as objective truthtellers. Sometimes even the very good ones will print some bullshit as a bit of investment. Again, I am not even saying that this is wrong. But sometimes printing bullshit has big consequences, and that is important, also, too...
by Atrios at 18:59