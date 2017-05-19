WASHINGTON — President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
Friday, May 19, 2017
The Leaks
One absolutely amazing thing (good or bad) about the Obama administration was that there were basically no leaks-against-the-boss. Sure there were self-serving leaks for the administration generally and people who tried to make themselves the hero of the story, but nobody near to Obama ever (I really can't think of a single example) leaked to make Obama look bad. There are like 15 per day with Trump.
by Atrios at 15:00