Tuesday, May 02, 2017
The Southerner
I was out and about running some errands in the urban hellhole, dodging the bullets and whatnot, and I was thinking about the decline of the Southern Politician Archetype. I've probably commented on this before (like everything) but for decades in any movie or teevee show, any major politician (other than, say, mayor of New York) was a Southerner. You know, the president was from the South, the important senator was from the South. Or maybe Texas, which is distinct from the South but still basically the same archetype. That isn't true anymore. But it was always a bit weird. I mean, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Bush I were not from the South and Bush II only pretended to be Texan. Carter and Clinton, sure, but that's it.
