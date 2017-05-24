Time For Another Blogger Ethics Panel

This is one of my pet peeves, based on the early round of "bloggers are scary" fearmongering. You see, some of us might have undisclosed financial backing!!! Even then I was smart enough to know this was hilarious, because all of those people writing opinion pieces for our major newspapers were hardly disclosing all of their financial ties to readers.
I mean, sure, disclosure is good, but it was an example of trying to apply "rules" to bloggers based on journalism "rules" which didn't even exist at our elite newspapers. And still don't.