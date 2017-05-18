“The experts who put this together—because Doug told them that we had to have that for marketing purposes—made it very clear to me and others that, through their research, they’d determined 100 percent that it would leave a much larger carbon footprint to ship these [...] empty juice packs back East,” a former operations employee told Gizmodo. Another claimed this conclusion had been reached previously by the company’s internal food science team as well as two packaging engineering consultants. The partnership with Terracycle was pursued regardless in the interest of marketing the juice subscription service as more environmentally conscious than it was, these sources allege.
Thursday, May 18, 2017
This is funny for lots of reasons but the carbon footprint of transportation is often overlooked.
