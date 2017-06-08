Adopted Identity

I don't really have much "sympathy" for any nostalgia for the Confederacy, but it's extra sick when it's a modern affectation in a US state that didn't achieve statehood until 1912.
They tell another, even less well-known story: one of white Southerners who moved to Arizona in the post-World War II era and brought their fondness for intimidating black citizens with them. The state's oldest Confederate memorial was dedicated nearly 80 years after the Civil War ended, in 1943. The newest, shockingly, went up in 2010.