Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Anyone Have Audiobook Recommendations?
Because I am behind on everything I only realized not all that long ago that you can download audiobooks from your (my) local library to your pocket computer device for free. They're good for certain activities (cooking, walking sometimes, running sometimes), and certainly if I drove more often I would listen to them a lot more, but I do find it hard to find ones that, well, I can pay attention to. I'm not sure I can describe the ones that seem to fit for me. First person narration is out, I think. Also I have to like the book! But some books/readers I just can't manage to pay attention to at all even if I'd probably like the book if I actually read it...any help?
by Atrios at 19:00