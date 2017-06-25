The obvious conclusion to draw from Uber's crisis and Tesla's Autopilot struggles is that the disruption of transportation so enthusiastically cheered by the tech industry was ridiculously overblown. And it wasn't confined to Tesla and Uber.
Despite Waymo's partnership with Lyft, the self-driving project isn't closer to commercialization now than it was three years ago. And the Apple Car — "Project Titan" — has pivoted numerous times, always vaguely and secretively.
Sunday, June 25, 2017
As I Was Saying
My self-driving car skepticism used to make some people Mad, the way that bitching about Apple products makes some people Mad (I mean, disagree, fine, but why you so mad, bro?). At some point people stopped getting mad...
by Atrios at 17:09