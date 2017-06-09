Corbyn The Communist

It's conventional wisdom in the US and the UK that Corbyn, whatever his flaws or merits, is a SUPER LEFTY. And, you know, by the standards of recent US and UK politics I suppose that's fair enough. But that mostly means returning the UK back to what was perfectly standard a few years ago. Public railways and post office. A bit higher corporate tax rate. Free college tuition.
He's probably not as enthusiastic about blowing people up around the world and selling arms, and isn't too thrilled about Trident, but it's hilarious seeing him described as "far left." Hell, even we have a public post office and government run (essentially) passenger rail service.