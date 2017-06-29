Thursday, June 29, 2017

Guns Kill People

Also, sadly, very stupid people kill people, but it's a lot harder to do without the guns.

A Minnesota woman has been charged over the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, in what authorities say was a social media stunt gone wrong.
Monalisa Perez, 19, was booked into county jail after shooting at Pedro Ruiz as he held a book to his chest, believing it would stop the bullet.

Gun nuts always respond to this kind of thing (and almost every "accidental" type shooting) with a No True Responsible Gun Owner fallacy. Responsible Gun Owners don't do this stuff! They lock their guns! They know gun safety!

We don't require gun owners to be responsible gun owners.
by Atrios at 10:30